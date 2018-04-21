Calendar » Celtic! Cape Breton Fiddle with Scottish Borderpipes

April 21, 2018 from 6:00pm

Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald join together, blending the rich traditional sound of the Cape Breton fiddle, with the fiery edge of the Scottish Border pipes. Combining their creative vision with influences from Old and New World Gaelic traditions, they create a powerful sound, heralded as:

"... One of the most important folk acts on Cape Breton Island today." - CBC Main Street (Nova Scotia, CAN).

Since meeting at the 2013 Celtic Colours Festival, Ben & Anita have toured across North America and further afield, wowing audiences with their captivating blend of driving dance tunes and soulful Gaelic airs.

Equally at home at an intimate house concert, or a late night festival show, Ben & Anita tour as a duo, trio, or a four-piece band to fill any stage.

"... Fiery... Fresh, yet totally traditional... Excellent entertainment!" - Piping Today Magazine (Glasgow, UK)

Filling out the trio will be Zakk Cormier - Guitar, Foot Percussion!