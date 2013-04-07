Calendar » Celtic Spring! A Concert of Lively Music of England, Scotland and Ireland

April 7, 2013 from 3:00pm

Members of the World Pathways Ensemble: Pianist Scott Hiltzik, string and Wind Instrumentalist John Zeietzke, and percussionist Randy Gloss Will perform their uniquely passionate and moving arrangements of both traditional and original melodies, songs and tunes of the Isles. Tickets on sale at Brown Paper Tickets, event # 340555