CEMETERY OF SPLENDOR

May 26, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a screening of Cemetery of Splendor, the most recent, critically acclaimed film from celebrated Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, 2010). UCSB Film and Media Studies Professor Naoki Yamamoto will lead a post-screening Q&A.

A group of soldiers in a small town on the Mekong River in northern Thailand are struck with a bizarre sleeping illness The memory-filled space becomes a revelatory world for housewife and volunteer Jenjira, as she watches over Itt, a handsome soldier with no family visitors. Jen befriends young medium Keng who uses her psychic powers to help loved ones communicate with the comatose men. Doctors explore ways, including colored light therapy, to ease the men’s troubled dreams. Jen discovers Itt’s cryptic notebook of strange writings and blueprint sketches. There may be a connection between the soldiers’ enigmatic syndrome and the mythic ancient site that lies beneath the clinic. Magic, healing, romance and dreams are all part of Jen’s tender path to a deeper awareness of herself and the world around her (Strand Releasing).