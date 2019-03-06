Calendar » Census 2020: How will it affect you?

March 6, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00 pm

Santa Barbara is preparing for the 2020 United States Census count. The data collected by the decennial census determines how seats are apportioned for the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities. There is so much more to know.



How will the US Census affect the State and local community of Santa Barbara? What are the National, State and League of Women Voters roles in collecting census data? What is “complete” count? What are the fears and solutions regarding immigrants and security of personal data? What information does the census collect the basic census questions and the more expansive and mandatory American Community Survey?



A panel of experts will discuss these issues and answer your questions. The use of this data is essential for redistricting, distribution of federal housing and business dollars, identification of demographics essential to planning of housing, school and business needs, targeting areas for public works improvements.



The community forum is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins Sound Systems. Live streaming is available on Facebook at @ LWVSB.Videos of this forum can be viewed at www.lwvsantabarbara.org on YouTube Channel as soon as available.