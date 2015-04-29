Calendar » Census Data for Grant Writers with The Fund for Santa Barbara

April 29, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Hosted by: The Fund for Santa Barbara

The Census Data for Grant Writers is geared toward grant writing professionals and individuals interested in learning the basics of using census data to write compelling grant proposals. Workshop participants will learn where to locate the census data they need to build an effective case for project funding.

Topics include how to:

1. Find the most current and relevant data

2. Access data on over 40 topics, including Age, Sex, Race/Hispanic Origin, Income, Poverty, Education, and Lanuage Spoken at Home

3. Understand the different census data tools

4. Present compelling data in a grant proposal