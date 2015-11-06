Calendar » Central Coast Economic Forecast (CCEF) annual event

November 6, 2015 from 7:30 am - 11:30 am

Beacon Economics’ analysts Chris Thornberg and Jordan Levine will present year-in-review information and 2016 projections for local, state and national economies.

Seth Mattison, internationally renowned expert on workforce trends and generational dynamics, will join the 2015 speaker lineup. Mattison, who identifies himself as a “child of the ‘80s” has catapulted into prominence advising world-leading brands and organizations on the key shifts happening around talent management, change and innovation, leadership and the future of work.

The annual forecast event begins with continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by forecast presentations from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Bob Wacker of R.E. Wacker Wealth Partners LLC will serve as master of ceremonies and will be joined on the dais by CCEF 2015 Chair Anthony Palazzo.

Admission includes access to the 2015-2016 San Luis Obispo Economic Outlook Report. Reservations can be made online at www.centralcoasteconomicforecast.com. Cost per reservation prior to October 31 is $120; cost increases to $135 after October 31.

The Central Coast Economic Forecast is produced with support from platinum level sponsors PG&E, Bank of America, Cal Poly and the Cal Poly Orfalea College of Business, along with dozens of local business, organization and government sponsors. The Forecast is overseen by a volunteer board of local business leaders and was developed to provide a reliable and insightful source of local, state and national economic information.

Information on sponsorship opportunities and program details is available from CCEF operations manager Stephanie Bertoux, (805) 451-0841 or [email protected]