Central Coast Makerspace: Knitting 101 Workshop

November 15, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Learn the ins and outs of knitting from a longtime knitting enthusiast at the Discovery Museum's Central Coast Makerspace! This workshop is open to people ages 12 and older and includes basic supplies and instruction. We need at least 10 people to run this workshop. Check out our monthly Makerspace calendar at www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org for more knitting workshops and casual "fix-it" nights.