Central Coast Oyster & Music Festival

July 8, 2017 from 12:00PM - 8:00PM

The “one of a kind” Sixth Annual Central Coast Oyster & Music Festival has been voted by Fox News as #4 of the Top Ten Oyster Festivals in the nation and one of largest Oyster Festival on the West Coast. This spectacular tradition was a huge success with close to 4,000 shuckers and jivers! This year will be a full day Music Festival and amazing art installations held in beautiful Avila Beach, CA on Saturday July 8th, from 12-8 PM. You will not want to miss out!

LINEUP INCLUDES:

​Atlas Genius - Zion I Crew - El Dub - The Alpine Camp - Chad Land Band