Calendar » Ceramic Demonstration

March 29, 2014 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

On March 29, Álvaro Suman, well known Santa Barbara artist will give a demonstration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on creating a ceramic tree of life.

Mr. Suman, whose Day of the Dead creation was featured in Casa Magazine’s gallery last autumn, was born in Coyoacán, Mexico and has resided in Santa Barbara for the past 36 years. Beginning as a street artist, he went on to earn a degree in architecture at the Universidad Nacional de Mexico, and studied at the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes and the Academia de San Carlos. His work has been shown in more than 60 exhibits around the world.

Casa Dolores’ exhibition, “Tree of Life,” features the interactive gallery that provides visitors with craft materials to help the tree “grow” throughout the show’s duration. Visitors can also sit down and enjoy a streaming video of renowned Mexican artisans creating ceramic Tree of Life sculptures ranging from a few inches up to 20 feet tall. The central gallery displays a dozen rare handmade ceramic Trees of Life from the private collection of Linda Cathcart, Director of Santa Barbara’s only Mexican folk art museum, housed in the historical 1843 two-story Botillier Adobe.

Admission is free to the museum. “Tree of Life” will run through the end of May 24. Casa Dolores is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Place: Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (Between Carrilo and Figueroa, near Sushi Teri)

(805) 963-1032

www.casadolores.org