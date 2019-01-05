Calendar » Ceramic Studio Saturdays

January 5, 2019 from 10 am - 1 pm

First and second Saturdays of the month, January - May, 2019

10 am - 1 pm

Studio Saturdays are an informal opportunity for students of all ages* and skill levels to create ceramics without the long-term commitment. Come on the first Saturday to develop or refine both sculptural and functional techniques of ceramics through hand building or throwing. Return the following Saturday to glaze your works of art.

This two-part course features small group instruction and individual attention for beginners, while advanced students are welcome to work independently.

*Participants ages 7-12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration Fee: $70 per month SBMA Members/$80 per month Non-Members