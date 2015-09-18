Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 12:40 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

CERF Community Conversation Series

September 18, 2015 from 8:00am

Join local thought leaders to hear speakers and data on the barriers to upward economic mobility. Moderators will lead small-group discussions from 8 to 11 a.m.. The Cal Lutheran Center for Economic Research and Forecasting (CERF) is convening this community conversation.

Tickets are $45, with breakfast included. RSVP to Ashley Freas at [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Center for Economic Research and Forecasting and School of Management
  • Starts: September 18, 2015 8:00am
  • Price: $45
  • Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3536#event
