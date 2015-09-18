Calendar » CERF Community Conversation Series

September 18, 2015 from 8:00am

Join local thought leaders to hear speakers and data on the barriers to upward economic mobility. Moderators will lead small-group discussions from 8 to 11 a.m.. The Cal Lutheran Center for Economic Research and Forecasting (CERF) is convening this community conversation.

Tickets are $45, with breakfast included. RSVP to Ashley Freas at [email protected]