CERF Community Conversation Series
September 18, 2015 from 8:00am
Join local thought leaders to hear speakers and data on the barriers to upward economic mobility. Moderators will lead small-group discussions from 8 to 11 a.m.. The Cal Lutheran Center for Economic Research and Forecasting (CERF) is convening this community conversation.
Tickets are $45, with breakfast included. RSVP to Ashley Freas at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center for Economic Research and Forecasting and School of Management
- Starts: September 18, 2015 8:00am
- Price: $45
- Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3536#event
