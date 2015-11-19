Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership | Webinar Information Session
November 19, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
This information session provides an excellent opportunity to learn about program benefits and admission requirements for the graduate-level certificate in Nonprofit Leadership at Fielding Graduate University. Faculty and admissions representatives will be available to answer questions. Please join this session with faculty member Mary Jean Vignone, PhD.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 19, 2015 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: online webinar
- Website: http://www.fielding.edu/programs/human-organizational-development/nonprofit-leadership-certificate