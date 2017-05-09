Calendar » Cesarean Awareness Panel

May 9, 2017 from 6pm - 9pm

Join us as we talk about maternal health!

If you are thinking about having a baby, pregnant, or know someone who is, you will learn real information about the risks and what to do from our panel. In Santa Barbara, the cesarean rate is 32.8% of first time moms. And there's a VBAC ban, so women who do not want a repeat cesarean have to travel out of the area. Know your facts!

How can we prevent more cesareans? What's the current VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) status locally? What's my hospital's cesarean rate?

Panel speakers include OB's, midwives, a nationally known consumer advocate, and local moms will share their stories.

FREE