Calendar » CFALA Santa Barbara Luncheon Series

June 29, 2016 from 12:30 - 2:00PM

When: Wednesday, June 29th, 2016 from 12:30PM until 2PM

Where: Union Bank Offices, 15 E. Carrillo Community Center, Santa Barbara, CA

Guest Speaker: Ali Bauerlein, CFO / Co-Founder, Inogen, Inc

CFALA Santa Barbara welcomes Ali Bauerlein, the co-founder of Inogen. Inc. to our luncheon series. Mrs. Bauerlein will present her unique insights “From College Startup to (Successful) IPO”

Mrs. Bauerlein is a UCSB alum who graduated with honors in 2003 with a degree in Economics/Mathematics and a minor in Statistical Sciences. She began her entrepreneurial career as a student at the UCSB. A personal connection to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) led to a desire to improve patient's lives and the establishment of Inogen. She and two other students co-founded Inogen in 2001 after receiving First Place honors in the Technology Management Program 2001 Business Plan Competition.

Inogen raised >$90M in venture capital funding and went public on the Nasdaq exchange in February 2014 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1B. The Inogen One product line has improved the quality of life for thousands of oxygen patients worldwide. Mrs. Bauerlein is currently CFO / EVP of Finance, Corporate Secretary, and Corporate Treasurer at Inogen.

This luncheon will be held at Union Bank Offices, 15 E. Carrillo Community Center Santa Barbara, CA from 12:30 to 2:00 on Wednesday, June 29th. The registration fee, which includes a lite lunch, is $10 for member, and $15 for non-members. To register for this event event go the “upcoming events” section of www.cfala.org. Seating is limited; RSVP early. dress code: business casual.

Luncheon Chair Contact : Falko Hoernicke, [email protected]