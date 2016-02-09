Chamber Music at the Museum
The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is hosting a concert on Tuesday, February 9th in honor of the Museum’s Centennial. Chamber Orchestra Executive Director Kevin Marvin and Museum President & CEO Luke Swetland invite you to “Chamber Music at the Museum.” Prior to the concert, there will be a wine and chocolate tasting courtesy of Ambrecht & Associates, Cinque Stelle Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, and Jessica Foster Confections.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra,Ambrecht & Associates, Cinque Stelle Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, and Jessica Foster Confections
- Starts: February 9, 2016 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 2559 Puesta Del Sol Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://sbco.org/
