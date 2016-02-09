Calendar » Chamber Music at the Museum

February 9, 2016 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is hosting a concert on Tuesday, February 9th in honor of the Museum’s Centennial. Chamber Orchestra Executive Director Kevin Marvin and Museum President & CEO Luke Swetland invite you to “Chamber Music at the Museum.” Prior to the concert, there will be a wine and chocolate tasting courtesy of Ambrecht & Associates, Cinque Stelle Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, and Jessica Foster Confections.