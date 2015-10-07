Chamber Music’ by Arthur Kopit
Oct. 7 - Oct. 10, 2015
Chamber Music by Arthur Kopit is an absurdist one-act play set in 1938. Eight famous women from different historical periods – including Joan of Arc, Queen Isabella I of Spain, Susan B. Anthony, Gertrude Stein and Amelia Earhart – all appear to be interned in one insane asylum. They are meeting out of fear of an impending attack by the men’s ward. One of the women may actually be the person she claims to be.
Student-directed by Emily Faye Hare, a theatre arts major from Newbury Park.
Admission is free.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Theatre Arts Department
- Starts: October 7, 2015 TBD
- Price: FREE
- Location: Preus-Brandt Forum at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91320
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3547#event
