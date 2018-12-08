Calendar » CHAMily Cambodian Dinner

December 8, 2018 from 7pm - 9pm

This December, Finch & Fork keeps it all in the CHAMily! Executive Chef Peter Cham invites you to gather around the table for an evening that takes you back to his Cambodian roots! The multi-course, family-style dinner will feature traditional Cambodian cuisine served alongside truly great company. Reservations 7include a welcome drink from lead bartender George Piperis. Optional wine and beer pairing are available.



With the holiday season right around the corner, guests are encouraged to bring a toy for donation to someone less fortunate. It’s what CHAMily does!

Call 805-879-9100 to make your reservation. Seating is limited.