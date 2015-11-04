Calendar » Champion Trees of Santa Barbara County and How to Find Them

November 4, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

November General Meeting

will be held on Wednesday November 4th at 7:00pm

at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road

Champion Trees of Santa Barbara County

and How to Find Them

presented by Kenneth Knight

Santa Barbara County is home to ten trees that are the largest of their species in the entire United States. We’ll be reviewing these trees, the conditions that make them thrive, and the challenges they face. We’ll also explore how you can get involved in the hunt for champion trees. Anyone with a sense of curiosity and a little luck can identify a champion, and possibly end up in the record books as a champion tree identifier, at least until someone finds a bigger one!

Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM. Vistiors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.