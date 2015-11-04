Champion Trees of Santa Barbara County and How to Find Them
The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society
November General Meeting
will be held on Wednesday November 4th at 7:00pm
at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road
Champion Trees of Santa Barbara County
and How to Find Them
presented by Kenneth Knight
Santa Barbara County is home to ten trees that are the largest of their species in the entire United States. We’ll be reviewing these trees, the conditions that make them thrive, and the challenges they face. We’ll also explore how you can get involved in the hunt for champion trees. Anyone with a sense of curiosity and a little luck can identify a champion, and possibly end up in the record books as a champion tree identifier, at least until someone finds a bigger one!
Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Vistiors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.
- Starts: November 4, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road