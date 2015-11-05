Calendar » Chancellor’s Community Breakfast presented by UCSB Affiliates

November 5, 2015 from 7:30AM - 9:00AM

Chancellor's Community Breakfast

Sponsored by the UCSB Affiliates



Thursday, November 5, 2015

7:30 a.m.

El Paseo Restaurant

813 Anacapa Street #10

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

________________________________________________

Featured Speaker:

Dr. Denise Montell

Duggan Professor of Mathematical, Life, and Physical Sciences

Life, Death, and Resurrection at the Cellular Level

My laboratory studies the formation, maintenance and rejuvenation of normal adult tissues. A crucial feature of tissue homeostasis is maintaining the proper balance of cell survival and death. In order to eliminate abnormal or dangerous cells, organisms have evolved cell suicide mechanisms, most famously the form of programmed cell death known as apoptosis. However excess cell death can cause degenerative diseases, so cell survival is critical too. We have discovered that cells that have progressed far along the apoptotic pathway, past previously identified points of no return, can actively reverse the process and survive. This process, which we have named anastasis (Greek for "rising to life"), has implications for cancer, degenerative disease, and regenerative medicine.

________________________________________________



