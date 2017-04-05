Calendar » Change is the New Constant

April 5, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

Learn about management techniques from a master - and master the art of leading change. Great leadership makes for great management. Develop and adapt change management techniques with SBCC Career Skills Institute Change is the New Constant, a free one-day workshop.

Change—in actions, processes, thought, policies, procedures, goals, outcomes—is so common in organizations yet many leaders and managers are not familiar with the tools they need to handle that change with employees.

Instructor Eric Zackrison is an expert in organizational communications with over 25 years experience as a manager & successful entrepreneur, 14 years as a business consultant, and 8 years as a university level instructor teaching small group communication, interviewing, organizational communication, and leadership.

This is one of the three courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute High Performance Teams certificate/digital badge. Earners of this certificate will acquire an understanding of the stages of team development, team roles, leadership emergence, team maintenance strategies, how to adapt to different personality styles. Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems applying concepts learned.

Course Number: PRO NC017 (CRN 63025)

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Cost: Free

Contact: www.sbcc.edu/csi or (805) 683-8282

SBCC Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free noncredit certificate programs that encompass job training and career advancement. Courses are packaged together to comprise a certificate and digital badge to demonstrate your mastery of specific career skills. With over 25 certificates in business, design, and technology, the Career Skills Institute can help you invest in your professional development.