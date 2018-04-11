Calendar » Change is the New Constant

April 11, 2018 from 8:30AM - 4:30PM

Change is the New Constant

SBCC Career Skills Institute

In today’s workplace, Change is the New Constant. Help yourself and your team to navigate these changes with Career Skills Institute’s Change is the New Constant class. Develop change management communication skills based on contemporary change models and change lifecycle stages.

You may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the High Performance Teams Certificate. Participants who complete this badge will develop an understanding of team and leadership development, and key skills in negotiation, collaboration and communication strategies.

To obtain the High Performance Teams Certificate, participants must complete a total of three courses:



(1) Building High Performance Teams

(2) Change is the New Constant

(3) Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships

Change is the New Constant takes place on Wednesday, April 11 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC017 (CRN 64095)

Date: Wednesday, April 11

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.