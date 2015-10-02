Calendar » Changemaking: Getting Things Done - MBA Workshop and Info Session

October 2, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Getting things done has been a focus of Boma since its creation by Ron and Marlys Boehm. Working in the social and environmental impact space for the past ten years, they have been involved with over fifty companies and have provided capital to over thirty-five of these organizations.

This workshop will look at Changemaking. Beginning with the ecosystem of positive social and environmental change, we’ll progress to look at organizational characteristics, then effective teams, and then you.

Most change happens (or doesn’t happen) in the mind. Organizations have their own accepted roles, which can be empowering or limiting. The way an organization works is often defined by those perceived roles, along with its culture and habits. By becoming a life long student of what works, you can become the person in your organization(s) who either leverages its positive culture and habits, or challenges the status quo to empower your team and the organization.

The workshop is free and open to the public and will be held in the Community Hall at AUSB's downtown campus at 602 Anacapa Street at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP to Lindsay Crissman at [email protected]. Click here for more information on Boma and the workshop.

The MBA program director and Admissions will hold an information session to learn more about the program prior to the workshop. The info session will begin at 5:00 p.m. Please click here for more details and to RSVP for the info session.