Calendar » Channel Islands Harbor presents Fireworks by the Sea - July 4

July 4, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 pm

Channel Islands Harbor celebrates the 4th of July with a full day of family activities. The Harbor will host a variety of activities throughout the day, ending with the annual Fireworks by the Sea starting at 9 p.m., which can be viewed from anywhere in the Harbor.

Festivities begin with the 17th Annual Channel Islands Harbor 10K Race & 5K Fun Run/Walk along Sunset Lane, Hollywood Beach. Registration and check-in are at 7 a.m., followed by the 10K & 5K races starting together at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event support Channel Islands Harbor Foundation activities, the Kiwanis Club of Camarillo, and the Buena High School cross country team.

After the race, fun for the whole family begins at Marine Emporium Landing. There will be activities between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., including a crafters’ market, inflatable fun zone, a rock climbing wall and food booths.

At 6 p.m., more than 50 patriotic themed electric boats will cruise around the Harbor in the 3rd Annual 4th of July Electric Boat Parade. The parade is being put on by Central Coast Electric Boats and the Channel Islands Yacht Club.

For more information on Fireworks by the Sea or the Channel Islands Harbor, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.