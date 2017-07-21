Calendar » Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council Meeting

July 21, 2017 from 9:00am - 2:30pm

What: The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC). This Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will feature presentations related to the discovery of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter McCulloch, updates on whales and shipping projects, a live broadcast interaction with Exploration Vessel Nautilus, and a proposed draft letter in response to Executive Order 13795: Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy.

When: July 21, 2017 9:00 am – 2:30 pm

Where: Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center at the Channel Islands National Park (1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura,

CA)

Who: The Sanctuary Advisory Council (21 members representing the interests of commercial fishing, recreational fishing, non-consumptive recreation, tourism, business, research, education, conservation, Chumash community, public-at- large, and 10 government agencies); Sanctuary Superintendent.

Draft Meeting Agenda

(subject to possible change – check http://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html before the meeting):

9:00 am Administrative Business and Announcements

10:15 am Discovery of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter McCulloch

10:45 am Public Comment

11:00 am Shipping and Whales

11:15 am Live Broadcast Interaction with Exploration Vessel Nautilus

1:00 pm Executive Order 13795: Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy

1:45 pm Public Comment

2:00 pm Brief Reports from Active Council Working Groups

2:25 pm Meeting Close-Out

2:30 pm Adjourn

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary (CINMS) was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa, and Santa Barbara Islands. The sanctuary spans approximately 1,470 square miles extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, encompassing a rich diversity of marine life and habitats, as well as rich historic and contemporary cultural resources and values. The Sanctuary Advisory Council provides advice to the sanctuary Superintendent in addition to serving as a forum for consultation and deliberation for the community, assuring public input to management decision-making, and helping expand public awareness about the sanctuary and its resources. Regular public meetings are held in Santa Barbara, Oxnard, and Ventura counties every two months. For additional information, visit channelislands.noaa.gov and facebook.com/ChannelIslandsNMS.