Calendar » Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council Meeting

September 15, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC). This Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will feature presentations related to an expert panel on white shark sightings, interactions, and studies; non-native algae and marine protected areas; and the Sanctuary Condition Report.

Agenda:

9:00 am Administrative Business and Announcements

10:15 am Panel Session: White Shark Sightings, Interactions, and Studies in Local Waters

11:30 am Public Comment

11:45 am Non-native Algae and Marine Protected Areas

1:15 pm Sanctuary Condition Report

2:00 pm Public Comment

2:30 pm Brief Reports from Active Council Working Groups

2:55 pm Meeting Close-Out

3:00 pm Adjourn