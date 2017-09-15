Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council Meeting
The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC). This Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will feature presentations related to an expert panel on white shark sightings, interactions, and studies; non-native algae and marine protected areas; and the Sanctuary Condition Report.
Agenda:
9:00 am Administrative Business and Announcements
10:15 am Panel Session: White Shark Sightings, Interactions, and Studies in Local Waters
11:30 am Public Comment
11:45 am Non-native Algae and Marine Protected Areas
1:15 pm Sanctuary Condition Report
2:00 pm Public Comment
2:30 pm Brief Reports from Active Council Working Groups
2:55 pm Meeting Close-Out
3:00 pm Adjourn
Event Details
- Starts: September 15, 2017 9:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html