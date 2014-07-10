Calendar » Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary: California’s Galapagos

July 10, 2014 from 7:00pm

by Tim Hauf

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, July 10, 2014 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(our lectures are known to sell out, please register early)

Lecture Series Sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto

Tim Hauf will allow us to explore through his photos and knowledge of this wilderness known as the Channel Islands which lie just off the Southern California coast, and learn of the bounty of rare flora and fauna that can be found here and nowhere else on earth. Tim has made 100s of trips to Channel Islands National Park and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, capturing the wonders of the wilderness, rare and endemic species of plants, birds, and land and sea mammals. The park and sanctuary hold a special appeal for Tim—so close to the highly populated California mainland, yet a world apart with each island as well as the surrounding ocean environment holding their own unique qualities. This is Tim’s third book depicting the beauty of Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary.

Growing up on a grain farm and the wide-open prairies of North Dakota gave Tim Hauf an appreciation of the outdoors and nature. His wanderlust started when he was two years old, often wandering across cow pastures accompanied only by his dog. He would go home with lots of stories about what he had found. In later years, he started taking photos of where he had been and of what he had experienced, so he could “show and tell” others of his experiences.

After graduating from North Dakota State University with a degree in business, Tim moved to California and found work as a financial analyst. With the outdoors beckoning, Tim left his career as a financial analyst and moved to Ventura County in the late 1970s. Tim found himself working as a ranch foreman, giving him enough time to take up photography. He has been honing his skills ever since.

Tim Hauf has been a professional photographer since the early 1990s. His photographs have been featured in numerous publications throughout the world, including Islands, Sunset, Asia Pacific Travel, Mini-World (Japan), Explore (Canada), Terre Sauvage (France), Dove (Italy), South Africa Times, USA Today, National Geographic, Smithsonian, and many others. His list of published books include unique destinations such as the Himalaya of Nepal; South America’s remote Patagonia; the rugged wilderness of northern Manitoba, Canada; South Africa’s remarkable World Heritage Sites; Ventura County; and Channel Islands National Park. In addition to having his work displayed in numerous solo and group exhibitions, Tim’s work is also part of the permanent art collection at Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital.

A respected photographer he is frequently asked to judge photography competitions and/or give talks and workshops on photography. He is also available for private workshops (group or individual) to destinations around the world.