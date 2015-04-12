Calendar » Channeling the Light of Divine Wisdom & Energy

April 12, 2015 from 1:30pm - 3:30pm or later

Wonder who you are??? Curious as to why you are here??? Want to experience your most powerful energy and express your most vibrant light???

Come to seek deeper answers, and you may discover how “you” are the answer to this age old question!!! Come, and be elevated, energized, and electrified to life!!!

David Hamilton Nichols brings forward the Archangelic Frequencies and works with the Christ-Consciousness Energy and Mary, a Face of the Divine Feminine. The spiritual teachings and energetic Light Transmissions of these beings of love and light offer messages of peace, hope, and deep healing.

David has transmitted these messages for many years, both in writing and orally. Frequently, the spiritual beings of love and light who work through him speak in voices other than his own. These oral sessions generally include question-and-answer periods. Questions answered are requested to be of a spiritual nature. You may wish to bring a notepad.

Additionally, David has brought through hymns and meditations which have been performed publicly. He also uses the energy and power of the Divine Light to effect profound transformation and healing.

David's events include group venues in California from the Fresno to Mission Viejo areas and many places in between as well as many individual sessions. He has also done events in Kauai, one of them hosted by international spiritual teacher Mirabai Devi.

For even more details, call (805) 701-4744 (if necessary).