Chanticleer sings the Mission Road

June 10, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Chanticleer, America’s A Cappela Pride and Joy, presents Mission Road: a concert in the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara. Repertory guidance was provided by Dr. Craig Russell (Cal Poly), author of From Serra to Sancho. Dr. Russell has spent countless hours photographing the archives in Mexico City, where much of the music of that era is preserved. Each piece of music the singers will perform has been painstakingly reconstructed from digital photos of these microfilms.