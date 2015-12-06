Chanukah in the Mall
Join Chabad of S. Barbara for the 36th annual Chanukah in the Mall celebration. This
year’s theme is “3-D Chanukah.” Participants will watch a 3-D printer finish printing a
custom designed menorah by local students and engineers. The festivities will also include
3-D art projects for children, live music, a juggling show, traditional hot potato latkes and
donuts, and the candle lighting. Admission is free for this family event and the entire
community is invited.
For more information, please visit sbchabad.org or contact Rabbi Zalmy Kudan at (805)
275-4083.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 6, 2015 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Macy’s court at La Cumbre Plaza, 210 S. Hope Ave.
- Website: http://www.sbchabad.org