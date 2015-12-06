Calendar » Chanukah in the Mall

December 6, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join Chabad of S. Barbara for the 36th annual Chanukah in the Mall celebration. This

year’s theme is “3-D Chanukah.” Participants will watch a 3-D printer finish printing a

custom designed menorah by local students and engineers. The festivities will also include

3-D art projects for children, live music, a juggling show, traditional hot potato latkes and

donuts, and the candle lighting. Admission is free for this family event and the entire

community is invited.

For more information, please visit sbchabad.org or contact Rabbi Zalmy Kudan at (805)

275-4083.