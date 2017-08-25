Calendar » Chapdelaine | McManus

August 25, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

CLASSICAL OUTLAWS PLAY SOMOGYI

Michael Chapdelaine is the only guitarist ever to win First Prize in the world’s top competitions in both the Classical and Fingerstyle genres; the Guitar Foundation of America International Classical Guitar Competition and the National Fingerstyle Championships at the Walnut Valley Bluegrass Festival in Winfield, Kansas. From New York’s Lincoln Center to the Cactus Cafe in Austin, from Milano to Bangkok, Michael continues to enchant, dazzle and surprise audiences and critics alike as he redefines the modern acoustic guitar with his amazing technique, “soulful” expressiveness, and versatility as a performer, composer and arranger/producer.

Tony McManus is known as one of the leading Celtic guitar players, collaborating with top musicians in Ireland, Brittany and Galicia as well as his native Scotland. Tony is also a fine classical player, and will team with Michael in a classical pairing not seen before.

Ervin Somogyi is one of the leading steel string and classical acoustic guitar builders in the world. This concert is rare opportunity to hear both luthier and musician.

Presented informally, trading stories and humor, the evening of acoustic music will be a delightful treat for those who love the harmonies of the classical guitar and have an opportunity to meet truly gifted maestros in their fields.

Visit their website here: www.sbaic.com or http://sbaic.com/concerts/

TIMES: Friday, August 25, at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $12 students

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

