October 6, 2018 from 7:30pm

Chaplin

October 6, 2018 - 7:30pm

October 7, 2018 - 2pm

The Granada Theatre

State Street Ballet’s 2018/19 season will open with Chaplin, a groundbreaking world premiere based on one of the most iconic and creative artists of the Twentieth Century. In a remarkable collaboration between three diverse choreographers, Kevin Jenkins and Edgar Zendejas will join forces with resident choreographer and Co-artistic Director William Soleau to bring to life the immensely complicated but uniquely comedic world of Charlie Chaplin. Dance combined with multimedia, soundscapes, mime, and a host of other elements, promises to take the audience on a spellbinding ride into the emotional mind and creative genius that was Chaplin.

Tickets: $24-$104

Student and Group Discounts available through the Granada Box Office

www.granadasb.org

805-899-2222