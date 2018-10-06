Chaplin
Chaplin
October 6, 2018 - 7:30pm
October 7, 2018 - 2pm
The Granada Theatre
State Street Ballet’s 2018/19 season will open with Chaplin, a groundbreaking world premiere based on one of the most iconic and creative artists of the Twentieth Century. In a remarkable collaboration between three diverse choreographers, Kevin Jenkins and Edgar Zendejas will join forces with resident choreographer and Co-artistic Director William Soleau to bring to life the immensely complicated but uniquely comedic world of Charlie Chaplin. Dance combined with multimedia, soundscapes, mime, and a host of other elements, promises to take the audience on a spellbinding ride into the emotional mind and creative genius that was Chaplin.
Tickets: $24-$104
Student and Group Discounts available through the Granada Box Office
www.granadasb.org
805-899-2222
