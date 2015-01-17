Calendar » Chaplin: City Lights

January 17, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3121 or (805) 893-3535

Co-presented with the Santa Barbara Symphony

Chaplin: City Lights

Film Screening with Live Orchestra Accompaniment

Sat, Jan 17, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

Alternate dates for this performance:

Sun, Jan 18 / 3:00 PM

“If only one of Charles Chaplin’s films could be preserved, City Lights (1931) would come the closest to representing all the different notes of his genius.” – Roger Ebert



Silent film icon Charlie Chaplin was an extraordinarily talented and inventive actor, director and screenwriter. But did you know he also composed music for his films? His quintessential romantic comedy, City Lights, follows the misadventures of the Little Tramp as he tries to help a beautiful blind flower seller. Chaplin’s score enhances the on-screen action, accelerating the poignant story and ratcheting up the slapstick. Enjoy a special screening of this beloved silent-era film as originally intended – with live accompaniment by the Santa Barbara Symphony.