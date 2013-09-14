Calendar » Chapter meeting

September 14, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:pm

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter will hold its monthly meeting from 10:00am to 12:00pm, at Wood Glen Hall Library, 3010 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara.

Come join us for an informative meeting with Joe Pelatt, Network Manager at Cochlear Americas. Learn about Cochlear Implants, how they work, how they can improve your hearing, and what the Cochlear Americas brand has to offer.

Our meetings are open to the public and always free. Our meeting room is Hearing Looped and our meetings are captioned. We offer light snacks and refreshments.

At HLAA-SBC, we are dedicated to helping those who face the everyday challenges of living with a hearing loss. Coping with a hearing loss can be difficult and stressful. We can help!