December 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Last season’s critically acclaimed, World Premiere hit CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns to Rubicon Theatre Company this holiday season with Broadway, TV and film veterans Peter Van Norden (RTC’s Copenhagen) and Joe Spano (“NCIS,” RTC’s Bucky) reprising their roles in this innovative retelling of the classic. Adapted by Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns and directed by Brian McDonald, the 25-member cast features many of the same actors from the original production that earned a “Critic’s Choice” in the Los Angeles Times and rave reviews from Ventura County Star, CASA Magazine, VIDA Magazine and the Ventura Breeze. Presented as a play with music, this dynamic and compelling stage version is highly theatrical. Actors narrate at various times, play multiple characters, sing and contribute to the soundscape for the production in the style of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s landmark production of The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL opens in Ventura on Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. followed by an after-party at Rhumb Line Restaurant. Low-priced previews are December 7-9. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays through December 24.

This timeless tale of redemption and hope follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (Peter Van Norden), who is visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley (Joe Spano) and three spirits, who show him the error of his ways. Burns’ adaptation provides particular insight into the circumstances of the lost and lonely boy who became a bitter and hardened miser, an echo of Dickens’ own experience. Drawing from rich language of Dickens’ novel, the characters not only speak the dialogue but also narrate their thoughts and actions. The lack of a fourth wall allows the audience to be a part of Scrooge’s inner journey as he discovers the joy and meaning in Christmas.

Director Brian McDonald describes Rubicon’s version of the holiday tale as, “an actor-driven, ensemble-devised production, full of surprises. The story is told in an imaginative, narrative style, with actors directly addressing the audience at various moments,” says McDonald. “The artists portray multiple characters, dogs, food – even dressing gowns and doors.”

McDonald continues, “Rubicon has always been dedicated to producing theatre that is relevant and engaging. It’s one of the core reasons I love working here. Last year’s premiere was a thrilling experience for us as artists, and for the audiences, with many performances sold out. We decided to bring the production back in order to share it with those that weren’t able to get tickets and those who wanted to see it a second time. The remount also affords us with a wonderful opportunity to enhance the production by incorporating new scenes and theatrical elements and to deepen the storytelling as a whole.”

Critics cheered Rubicon’s version of this yuletide favorite, with Philip Brandes of the Los Angeles Times praising the direction, the cast and Burns’ fidelity to the text.

“Brian McDonald makes a virtue of the aforesaid Dickens grandiloquence by incorporating techniques popularized by the Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle -- to wit, the allocation of recited narrative as well as dialogue among the excellent cast to better illuminate their characters’ back stories, perspectives and interior states.”

Brandes called the performances of both Van Norden and Spano “virtuoso.” He continues, “…light-hearted assumptions are quickly dispelled…by Spano’s harrowing transformation into Marley’s tormented ghost…for his part, Van Norden offers nuanced insight into the origins of loneliness and poverty that shaped Scrooge, and an affecting transformation of his own in portraying the reclamation of human warmth…”

Watch our music video featuring our 2015 cast: https://youtu.be/snMLsOn4EBM

Low-priced previews for CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL begin on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m., continuing Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. with an after party at Rhumb Line Restaurant. The production continues Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through December 24 (Christmas Eve). All performances are at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District (the corner or Main and Laurel). For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900. Talkback with actors are scheduled after the Wednesday 7 p.m. performances on December 14 and 21.



Tickets for CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL range from $40 to $65 (opening night is $150 and includes a post-show reception. Tickets for students with ID are $35; Equity members and military are $40. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. Tickets for CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900. Patrons who purchase tickets online to any holiday performance before November 28 will be entered to win a personal visit from Santa. Contest rules and regulations can be found at www.rubicontheatre.org.