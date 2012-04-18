Calendar » Charles Lloyd and Maria Farantouri present “Amarando”

April 18, 2012 from 8:00p.m.

Jazz at the Lobero presents Charles Lloyd and Maria Farantouri present "Amarando" on Wednesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. American jazz icon, Charles Lloyd, and the doyenne of Greek song, Maria Farantouri, join forces and spirits to create a bridge of sound spanning third century Byzantine prayers to Lloyd’s own 21st century compositions in the Western premiere of "Amarando." Lloyd’s New Quartet features Jason Moran on piano, Reuben Rogers on bass, Eric Harland on drums, and Socrates Sinopoulos on traditional Greek lyra, in an all new arrangement which beautifully underscores Farantouri’s haunting voice. This highly-anticipated collaboration is a highlight of the international 2011/2012 concert season.