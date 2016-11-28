Charles Lloyd & The Marvels featuring Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland
Lloyd’s supreme improvisational talents and passion for cross-pollinating jazz is alive and well with The Marvels. This exciting new collaboration highlights the guitar wizardry of Bill Frisell and slide guitarist Greg Leisz. Their recent release, I Long to See You has been met with wide critical praise.
Charles Lloyd has just come off a huge year in 2015 – becoming an NEA JazzMaster, and releasing two critically acclaimed albums, Wild Man Dance with his Quartet, and, I Long To See You, with the Marvels.
“Every Lloyd concert is unique. And this one, with special guests Bill Frisell and Greg Leisz, was a striking display of contemporary jazz improvisation at its finest. ” — International Review of Music
“Mr. Lloyd sets the pace, and this performance conveyed much of what you’d need to know about his values as an artist: soulfulness, mindfulness, generosity, balance.” — New York Times
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 28, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: FALL JAZZ SERIES PRICES - On sale June 9 $315 - VIP $150 - Section A $124 - Section B SINGLE TICKET PRICES - On sale July 28
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/charles-lloyd-marvels/