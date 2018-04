Calendar » Charles Wylie Lecture on Christian Marclay

February 9, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Join Curator of Photography and New Media Charles Wylie for a lecture on Christian Marclay and the context and significance of his work Telephones, a recent SBMA acquisition that is one of the most iconic works of video art of the past 20 years.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at tickets.sbma.net.