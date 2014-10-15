Calendar » Charlie Albright, piano

October 15, 2014 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

“Jaw-dropping technique… Virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality.” The New York Times



Recipient of a 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the prestigious 2010 Gilmore Young Artist Award, Charlie Albright is “among the most gifted musicians of his generation” (The Washington Post). As he continues to garner accolades and prizes, this captivating, multi-talented young pianist/composer is blazing his way to fame with his nuanced and coloristic readings. Albright has collaborated five times with revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma. As if his pre-med and economics studies at Harvard and master’s degree from the New England Conservatory weren’t impressive enough, he is now pursuing an Artist Diploma at The Juilliard School.