Charlie Albright, piano
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
“Jaw-dropping technique… Virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality.” The New York Times
Recipient of a 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the prestigious 2010 Gilmore Young Artist Award, Charlie Albright is “among the most gifted musicians of his generation” (The Washington Post). As he continues to garner accolades and prizes, this captivating, multi-talented young pianist/composer is blazing his way to fame with his nuanced and coloristic readings. Albright has collaborated five times with revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma. As if his pre-med and economics studies at Harvard and master’s degree from the New England Conservatory weren’t impressive enough, he is now pursuing an Artist Diploma at The Juilliard School.
- Starts: October 15, 2014 7:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $10-$32
- Location: Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara CA 93108
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3027