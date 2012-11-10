Charmed Circle: Celebrating a New Installation by Martin Kersels
November 10, 2012 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Martin Kersels' new installation of sculptures from the "Charm" series will be celebrated with a special community event featuring a student sculpture competition, a found object music performance, and interactive art making. The sculpture competition will be juried by Kersels and members of the Santa Barbara community, who will have a chance to cast their votes and cheer on their favorite team. Park Entrance Plaza Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: November 10, 2012 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web