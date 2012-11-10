Calendar » Charmed Circle: Celebrating a New Installation by Martin Kersels

November 10, 2012 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Martin Kersels' new installation of sculptures from the "Charm" series will be celebrated with a special community event featuring a student sculpture competition, a found object music performance, and interactive art making. The sculpture competition will be juried by Kersels and members of the Santa Barbara community, who will have a chance to cast their votes and cheer on their favorite team. Park Entrance Plaza Free