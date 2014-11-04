Chaucer Book Signing
November 4, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Chaucer Book Signing November 4th at 7 pm for LET THE CLOCK RUN WILD: Wit and Wisdom for Boomers and Bobbysoxers. Humorous and moving stories and poems from across the country including a dozen local authors - and a perfect holiday gift. Come join us!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 4, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Chaucer, Loreto Plaza, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.lettheclockrunwild.com