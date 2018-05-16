Calendar » Check It

May 16, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

At first glance, they seem unlikely gang-bangers. Some of the boys wear lipstick and mascara, some stilettos. They carry Louis Vuitton bags, but they also carry knives, brass knuckles and mace. As vulnerable gay and transgender youth, they’ve been shot, stabbed, and raped. Once victims, they’ve now turned the tables. Started in 2009 by a group of bullied 9th graders, today these 14-22 year old gang members all have rap sheets riddled with assault, armed robbery and drug dealing charges.

Post-film discussion with RCSGD: Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity. 1hr 30m.

Watch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm8x2Mrs3-A