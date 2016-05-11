Calendar » Check Yourself: Making a Difference as a White American

May 11, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

We live in a racialized society. Every social encounter is tinged by race. Some (mainly White) people experience privilege and others (mostly not White) are penalized on account of race. Many people don't feel comfortable talking about these issues.

In this seminar, we will talk about our experiences of race and seek ways to make things better. Please bring a pen, paper, and a willingness to speak truly.

Open to students, staff, faculty. Must apply by May 2, 2016 via email to [email protected]

Facilitator: Paul Spickard, UCSB Department of History