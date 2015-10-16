Calendar » CHEECH MARIN • LEGALLY BROWN

October 16, 2015 from 8pm - 10pm

CHEECH MARIN • LEGALLY BROWN • Fri Oct, 16 • 8PM • Arlington Theatre This all star line-up of headliner comedians, Cheech Marin, Steve Trevino, Jeff Garcia, Monique Marvez, Willie Barcena, all having their own multiple stand-up Comedy Specials that have aired on Showtime and Comedy Central. This is actually unbelievable that all 5 are on the same show for one evening of comedy! This makes this show a truly star-studded show of comics who also just happened to be Legally Brown.



