Calendar » Cheetah Conservation Fund Santa Barbara Club Garden Party

May 3, 2014 from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Dr. Laurie Marker, founder and executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), and widely considered the world’s leading expert on the cheetah, will be in Santa Barbara Saturday May 3 to discuss efforts to help the cheetah win its race against extinction.

The fundraising event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the gardens of the Santa Barbara Club (1105 Chapala St., Santa Barbara). Established in 1892, the Santa Barbara Club is one of the oldest private clubs in the country. Those who attend will hear a presentation by Marker about CCF current efforts and future plans to save cheetahs from extinction as well as meet a live Cheetah “ambassador” named Tango.

Tickets for the afternoon gathering, which includes hors d’oeuvres, are $125 per adult, $45 per child. All proceeds go to the Cheetah Conservation Fund. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://cms.mybernard.com/CCF/SBGP.aspx.