Calendar » Cheetah Expert Speaks at Zoo

April 16, 2015 from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Recognized as one of the world’s leading cheetah experts, Dr. Laurie Marker has been involved in research, conservation, and re-introduction efforts of these big cats since 1977. She is executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), which she founded in 1990, where she leads efforts to save the cheetah from extinction.

Dr. Marker examines the species known for being the world’s fastest land mammal, recounts conservation efforts, and discusses the prospects for its long-term survival at a talk hosted by the Santa Barbara Zoo on Thursday, April 16, starting at 7 p.m. in the Zoo’s Discovery Pavilion.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with wine and beer cash bar, and viewing of a new exhibition called “Animals… Inside Out,” now on view in the adjacent Volentine Family Gallery, which features unusual and fascinating x-rays of many of the Zoo’s animals.

Tickets are $6 general admission, $5 for Santa Barbara Zoo members and are available at the door, or online at www.sbzoo.org.