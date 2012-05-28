Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:56 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Chefs’ Picnic in the Park

May 28, 2012 from 12 PM - 5 PM

Cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, gourmet lunch, wine and beer tastings, music and silent auction. Proceeds provide meals for seniors at Buellton Senior Center, CAC's Healthy Senior Lunch Program and the Solvang Senior Center.

 

