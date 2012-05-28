Chefs’ Picnic in the Park
May 28, 2012 from 12 PM - 5 PM
Cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, gourmet lunch, wine and beer tastings, music and silent auction. Proceeds provide meals for seniors at Buellton Senior Center, CAC's Healthy Senior Lunch Program and the Solvang Senior Center.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CACSantaBarbara
- Starts: May 28, 2012 12 PM - 5 PM
- Price: $50
- Location: Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd Street Solvang, CA
- Website: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07e5oh1l6qfa078a2c&oseq=