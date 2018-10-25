Calendar » Chelas y Calaveras

October 25, 2018 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Reserve your spots now for fun evening of 'Chelas y Calaveras', an event sponsored by locally owned and operated Del Pueblo Cafe, a mexican food restaurant located in Magnolia Center, Goleta, Del Pueblo Cafe is a local gem, serving as a community cultural mecca for arts and music. It has been a loyal supporter of La Casa's events and programs for several years. This super fun event will be hosted by local artists Sagi Rodriguez (Las Valentinas) & Andi Garcia (Mas Firme). These two mujercitas will be making sure you are loving, living, and laughing!

You will also have the opportunity to show your finished masterpiece at Casa de la Raza's annual Dia de los Muertos Event in our Calaveritas Altar Exhibition.

Detalles:

> Date: Thursday, October 25th 8:00-10:00pm

> Seats are limited: Please RSVP in advance to reserve your space by contacting us through private message for our Venmo link.

> Cost: $40, AND please wear clothes you don't mind getting paint on!

You'll be provided with all materials for decorating your own unique paper mache skulls. Chelas (beer) & antojitos (appetizers) will be served, courtesy of Del Pueblo Cafe!

This event is reserved for adults, 21 and over due to the serving of alcohol.

All proceeds from this event are intended to fund Casa de la Raza's 2018 Annual Dia de los Muertos main event on November 3rd.