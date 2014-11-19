Calendar » Cherokee Word for Water Screening

November 19, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Carsey-Wolf Center presents The Cherokee Word for Water. The film will be introduced by Sara Miller McCune and a post-screening Q&A with producer/director Charlie Soap and producer Kristina Kiehl will follow.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.

Synopsis: The Cherokee Word For Water is a feature-length motion picture inspired by the true story of the struggle for, opposition to, and ultimate success of a rural Cherokee community to bring running water to their families by using the traditional concept of "gadugi" working together to solve a problem.

Pollock Page: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock

Tickets: https://www.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=cc228ae3a54bef222f02c1d2cc6ec5de

Box Office Phone: 805-893-5903 Email: [email protected]