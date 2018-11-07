Cherríe Moraga to Speak at SBCC
Cherríe Moraga, an internationally recognized poet, playwright, author and activist, will speak at Santa Barbara City College on November 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Garvin Theatre. Moraga will be available for a book signing from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
For over twenty years, Moraga served as an Artist in Residence in the Department of Theater and Performance Studies at Stanford University. There she mentored a full generation of now published writers and professional playwrights who credit Moraga as one of their most influential teachers. In 2017, she began her tenure as a Professor in the Department of English at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Recently, Moraga completed a new literary memoir entitled: "Native County of the Heart" to be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in Spring 2019.
Moraga was one of the women featured in "Makers: Women Who Make America," a 2013 PBS documentary about the struggle for women's equality in the United States during the last five decades of the 20th century.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC's MET (Multi-literacy English Transfer Program), and The Center for Equity and Social Justice
- Starts: November 7, 2018 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: SBCC Garvin Theatre
- Website: http://www.sbcc.edu/newsandevents/pressreleases/101918_cherriemoraga.php
